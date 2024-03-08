Putin Discussed Prisoner Swap Hours Before Navalny’s Death – Agentstvo

President Vladimir Putin met with billionaire Roman Abramovich to discuss swapping the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny for Russians jailed in the West just hours before he died in an Arctic prison last month, the investigative outlet Agentstvo reported Friday, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

According to two of Agentstvo’s sources, Putin and Abramovich met on Feb. 16 to discuss details of a planned prisoner swap involving Navalny, around four hours before prison authorities first reported that the activist had died.

Agentstvo’s sources said that Moscow was ready to release Navalny along with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. Germany meanwhile indicated a willingness to hand over Vadim Krasikov, who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2019 murder of a Chechen-Georgian rebel commander in Berlin.

Another source claimed that businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who was sentenced to nine years in prison by a U.S. federal court last year for hacking and securities fraud, may have also been considered for exchange.