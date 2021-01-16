Germany Says Answered Russia Call for Aid in Navalny Probe

Germany has transmitted to Russia transcripts of interviews with Alexei Navalny as part of its response to Moscow's request for assistance in its investigation into the poisoning of the Kremlin critic, Berlin said Saturday.

Navalny was evacuated to Berlin in late August for treatment after he fell violently ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow.

Tests carried out by Western countries including Germany have concluded that he was poisoned by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

He has said he will return to Russia on Sunday, flying with Pobeda — Aeroflot's low-cost subsidiary whose name means "Victory" in Russian.