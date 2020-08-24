Germany Says Navalny ‘Likely’ Poisoned

The German government believes that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was likely poisoned, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said Monday. Steffen Seibert’s comments during a press briefing align with claims from Navalny’s aides, who say he was poisoned with a cup of tea at an airport cafe. Navalny, 44, has been in a coma since Thursday, when the de facto Russian opposition leader fell suddenly ill on a flight to Moscow, forcing an emergency landing in Siberia.

The German government believes Russian opposition politician Alexey @navalny was likely the target of a poison attack.



“We’re dealing with a patient who fairly likely was poisoned,” Seibert told reporters. The Siberian doctors who initially treated Navalny said tests showed no traces of poison, an assertion they reiterated at a press briefing Monday. Navalny was airlifted from the Siberian city of Omsk to the Charité hospital in Berlin on Saturday following a standoff over his evacuation between his aides and Russian doctors. Doctors eventually allowed Navalny’s transfer on a German air ambulance after family and staff demanded authorization to take him out of Russia.