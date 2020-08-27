Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny’s Doctors Contact Bulgarian Medics Over Possible Link to 2015 Poisoning – Der Spiegel

Doctors at Berlin’s Charité hospital said they believe Navalny was poisoned with an unknown substance belonging to a group of chemicals used as drugs, insecticides and nerve agents. Clemens Bilan / EPA / TASS

Alexei Navalny’s doctors in Germany have made contact with Bulgarian colleagues on suspicion that the prominent Kremlin critic may have been poisoned with a similar substance as a local arms dealer in 2015, the Der Spiegel news magazine reported.

Doctors at Berlin’s Charité hospital said they believe Navalny was poisoned with an unknown substance belonging to a group of chemicals used as drugs, insecticides and nerve agents. In 2015, Bulgarian doctors determined that arms dealer Emilian Grebev was poisoned but were unable to identify the substance.

Without citing sources, Der Spiegel reported that German physicians have now made contact with their Bulgarian colleagues regarding the Navalny case.

“Obviously, they consider it possible that the same or very similar substances were used,” Der Spiegel wrote. 

Der Spiegel said its joint findings with the investigative outlet Bellingcat led it to believe that Navalny was exposed to a substance belonging to a wide range of organic compounds known as organophosphates.

Last fall, the two outlets identified eight apparent Russian military intelligence officers as having traveled in and out of Bulgaria in the weeks before and after Gebrev’s poisoning.

Bulgaria reopened Gebrev’s case in 2018 when the surviving arms dealer linked his poisoning to that of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain that year. 

Meanwhile, the Kommersant daily reported that doctors in the Siberian city of Omsk where Navalny was initially hospitalized last week performed 59 various tests and analyses in the 44 hours he spent there before being airlifted to Germany. 

They ruled out poisoning and diagnosed Navalny with metabolic disease.

Read more about: Bulgaria , Navalny , Germany

Read more

outside evaluation

Germany Says Navalny ‘Likely’ Poisoned

Berlin's Charité hospital said its tests indicate that Navalny was likely poisoned with a "cholinesterase inhibitor."
EMERGENCY AIRLIFT

‘Poisoned’ Kremlin Critic Navalny Arrives in Germany for Treatment

The opposition leader’s team had claimed the authorities were delaying his transfer to cover up traces of a poisoning attempt.
Navalny

Navalny Aide Jailed for 30 Days for Tweet

The court ruled that Volkov violated public assembly rules.
Crimea

Lavrov: Moscow Has Proof That Kiev Behind 'Sabotage' in Crimea

Moscow has claimed that it possesses proof that the Ukrainian government planned sabotage operations in Crimea. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.