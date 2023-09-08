U.S. Court Jails Russian Hacker 9 Years for Stock Cheating Scam

A Russian man who made tens of millions of dollars trading U.S. stocks using hacked, unreleased company earnings reports was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison.

Businessman Vladislav Klyushin, 42, was convicted by a federal court in February for hacking and securities fraud. He was tried in Boston after being extradited from Switzerland in December 2021.

Klyushin, who reportedly had close contacts in the Kremlin, owned a Moscow information technology firm named M-13.

His firm helped partners and clients hack into the computers of two U.S. businesses that publicly listed companies use to file official financial reports.