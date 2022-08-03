Russia Lifts House Arrest for Top University Head Mau

The head of one of Russia’s leading universities for civil servants was released from house arrest Wednesday in exchange for staying in the country during the course of a high-profile fraud investigation.

Vladimir Mau, 62, was detained in late June in connection with a 21-million-ruble ($350,000) fraud investigation targeting a former senior education official. Mau, a prominent economist and head of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), is seen as well-connected to high-level government officials. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Mau was ordered not to leave Russia instead of being placed under house arrest, according to the Moscow Tverskoy District Court statement provided to the RBC news website.