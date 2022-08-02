U.S. Basketball Star Brittney Griner’s Trial to Resume in Russia

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner’s trial on drug charges resumes in Russia on Tuesday amid intensified diplomatic efforts by Washington to secure her release through a high-profile prisoner exchange.

Griner, 31, faces up to 10 years in a Russian penal colony if convicted of smuggling cannabis vape cartridges into the country. The two-time Olympic champion told the court last week she did not intend to smuggle drugs into Russia, while her defense lawyers presented doctors’ notes authorizing her to use medical marijuana, which is illegal in Russia.

A court in the town of Khimki north of Moscow resumes hearings Tuesday, one month after the beginning of the trial.