Russian Football Stars Sentenced to Jail for Assault

A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced two well-known Russian football players to prison terms for their involvement in assaults last year.
Moscow's Presnensky District Court sentenced Alexander Kokorin to 18 months in jail, while Pavel Mamayev was ordered to serve 17 months.
Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev, who both play in Russia's top league and have made appearances with the national team, have been in custody since October last year over assaults that shocked ordinary Russians and prompted a strong reaction from the authorities.