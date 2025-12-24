Russian Streaming Platforms Censor Pro-Kremlin Director’s Oscar-Winning Film

At least two Russian streaming platforms have censored scenes from pro-Kremlin director Nikita Mikhalkov’s Oscar-winning 1994 film “Burnt by the Sun,” exiled media reported Wednesday.
The online cinemas ivi and Viju removed approximately 3 minutes of footage from the 80-year-old filmmaker’s historical drama, which tells the story of a senior Red Army officer and his family during the Great Purge of the 1930s.
One of the scenes that was cut was the opening sequence where the Red Army officer played by Mikhalkov is bathed in a bathhouse by his daughter while his wife is doing laundry, the Telegram news channel Mozhem Obyasnit reported.
A scene with dialogue about suicide as well as a sex scene between the main characters were also removed.
Mozhem Obyasnit published back-to-back videos of the original scenes and their censored versions on ivi and Viju.
“Burnt by the Sun” retains an 18+ rating on both platforms despite the cuts.
Western countries sanctioned Mikhalkov in 2022 over his vocal support for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Lithuanian actress Ingeborga Dapkūnaitė, who portrays the wife of Mikhalkov’s character in the film, has publicly condemned the war and left Russia.
Last year, Mikhalkov expressed support for state censorship in cinemas and theaters.
On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin awarded Mikhalkov the Order of St. Andrew in a ceremony in the Kremlin.
