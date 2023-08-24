Russian Political Activist Katz Jailed 8 Years in Absentia for Spreading 'War Fakes'

Exiled Russian political activist Maxim Katz has been sentenced to eight years in prison in absentia for spreading “fake news” about the Russian military’s actions in Ukraine, the independent news website Mediazona reported Thursday.

Katz, 38, is well-known for his YouTube channel, where he discusses and criticizes Russia's military actions in Ukraine to his more than 1.8 million subscribers.

Last year, Russia’s Interior Ministry placed him on the federal wanted list in October 2022. He currently resides in Israel.

Investigators said Katz “falsely” accused the Russian forces of executing Ukrainian civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha in an April 2022 YouTube video that has been viewed 2.3 million times.