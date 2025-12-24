Russian Investigative Journalist Roman Anin Stripped of Citizenship

Russian authorities have revoked the citizenship of investigative journalist Roman Anin, citing his 2025 conviction for spreading so-called “fake” news about the Russian military, the Yaroslavl regional branch of the Interior Ministry told state media on Tuesday.

The move marks the first known case of a Russian journalist being stripped of their citizenship for their reporting on the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry cited Article 22 of Russia’s Citizenship Law, which allows authorities to strip citizenship if a person provides “knowingly false information” about their intent to follow the Constitution and Russian law.

Anin, the co-founder and publisher of the exiled outlet IStories, was sentenced in absentia to 8.5 years in prison in March on charges of publishing “fake” reports about the Russian military “motivated by political hatred.”

Born in Moldova, Anin acquired Russian citizenship in 2006.