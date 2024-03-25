Moscow Court Remands 3 More Suspects Over Concert Hall Attack

A Moscow court has ordered three more men to be put in pre-trial detention in connection with the deadly concert hall attack outside Moscow late last week, the independent news website Mediazona reported Monday.

Two brothers, Aminchon and Dilovar Islomov, as well as their father Isroil Islomov, all of whom had worked in northwestern Russia’s Tver region, are accused of aiding and abetting terrorism.

Dilovar Islomov, 24, was identified as the previous owner of a car that the assailants behind Friday’s attack had allegedly used to get away from Crocus City Hall northwest of Moscow, where at least 137 people were killed.

In comments to the independent outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe early Saturday, Islomov said he had sold the car — a white Renault with a black roof — just a week before the attack.

“I was shocked when I saw photographs [of the car at the crime scene],” Islomov was quoted as saying.