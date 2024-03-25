Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Court Remands 3 More Suspects Over Concert Hall Attack

Dilovar Islomov, one of the three suspected accomplices in Friday's attack. Basmanny District Court

A Moscow court has ordered three more men to be put in pre-trial detention in connection with the deadly concert hall attack outside Moscow late last week, the independent news website Mediazona reported Monday. 

Two brothers, Aminchon and Dilovar Islomov, as well as their father Isroil Islomov, all of whom had worked in northwestern Russia’s Tver region, are accused of aiding and abetting terrorism.

Dilovar Islomov, 24, was identified as the previous owner of a car that the assailants behind Friday’s attack had allegedly used to get away from Crocus City Hall northwest of Moscow, where at least 137 people were killed.

In comments to the independent outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe early Saturday, Islomov said he had sold the car — a white Renault with a black roof — just a week before the attack. 

“I was shocked when I saw photographs [of the car at the crime scene],” Islomov was quoted as saying.

An unnamed relative told Novaya Gazeta Europe that Islomov and another family member had contacted the police themselves.

Since Sunday, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has ordered seven suspects in the concert hall attack case to be placed in custody until May 22.

Aminchon Islomov denied his guilt in court, according to Mediazona.

President Vladimir Putin said 11 people had been arrested, including four suspected gunmen, in connection with Friday night’s attack.

The Russian leader claimed the shooters had driven their getaway car toward the Ukrainian border before being detained on Saturday morning.

The Islamic State’s affiliate ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Russia since the 2003 Beslan school siege, but the Kremlin has so far refused to comment on the militant group’s suspected involvement. 

