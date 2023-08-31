Russian Ex-Priest Who Criticized Ukraine Offensive Jailed

A defrocked Russian priest who spoke out against Moscow's offensive in Ukraine was jailed for three years Thursday, after a court found him guilty of spreading "fake news" about the army.

The Russian Orthodox Church, led by Patriarch Kirill — an ally of President Vladimir Putin — has mostly backed the Kremlin's offensive and often portrays it in religious terms.

But some clergy have spoken out against Moscow's role in the conflict.

Ioann Kurmoyarov, who ran a YouTube channel called the "Orthodox Virtual Parish," was charged after allegedly posting "several videos with false information about the use of the Russian army."

"Kurmoyarov fully admitted his guilt and repented," the court said in a statement Thursday.