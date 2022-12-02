Ukraine to Limit Moscow-Linked Religious Groups: Zelensky

Ukraine will move to impose limitations on religious organizations in the country which have links to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday.

"The National Security and Defense Council has instructed the government to propose to [parliament] a bill on proscribing activities in Ukraine by religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence in Russia," Zelensky said.

"National security officials should intensify measures to identify and counteract the subversive activities of the Russian special services in the religious space in Ukraine."