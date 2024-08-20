Ukrainian Lawmakers Vote to Ban Orthodox Church Suspected of Ties to Moscow

Ukrainian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as Kyiv continues to sever religious, social and institutional ties with entities it believes are aligned with Moscow.

Ukraine has for years sought to limit its religious connections with Russia — a process greatly accelerated by Moscow's 2022 invasion, which was endorsed by the influential Russian Orthodox Church.

On Tuesday, 265 lawmakers in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada voted to pass legislation outlawing religious organizations with suspected ties to Russia, including the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The bill needed 226 votes to pass in the 450-seat parliament. Forty-nine seats are vacant due to Russia's occupation of eastern Ukrainian territories and the departure or removal of lawmakers.