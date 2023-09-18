Pregnant Russian Soldier Jailed for Desertion

A pregnant Russian soldier has been sentenced to six years in prison for desertion in a precedent-setting case, the newspaper Kommersant reported Monday.

Lance Corporal Madina Kabaloyeva was found guilty of failing to report for duty during Russia's "partial" mobilization, which started in September 2022, a wartime crime punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

Southern Russia’s Vladikavkaz Garrison Military Court sentenced Kabaloyeva to six years in a general-security prison colony, according to Kommersant.

Kabaloyeva’s lawyer appealed the decision, but a judicial board of the Southern District Military Court upheld the initial ruling.