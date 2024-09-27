Russia Tries Independent Election Monitor Co-Chair

The co-chair of an independent Russian election monitoring watchdog, Grigory Melkonyants, went on trial Friday accused of cooperation with an "undesirable" organization.

The trial of the co-leader of Golos, one of Russia's most prominent rights movements, comes as Moscow has intensified its crackdown on critical voices since launching its offensive in Ukraine.

Melkonyants, who denies the charges, has spent over a year in custody and risks up to six years in prison if found guilty.

Golos, which means vote or voice, monitors electoral campaigns and regularly denounces vote rigging.

The prosecution's case is based on alleged ties between Golos and a European monitor organization that Russia has banned as "undesirable," claiming it presents a threat to national security.

Melkonyants, 43, was detained in August 2023. Investigators also raided the homes of other activists linked to Golos.