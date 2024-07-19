Russia Jails Protester for 5 Years Over Bashkortostan Unrest

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced a man to five years in prison over rare opposition protests in the Urals republic of Bashkortostan.

A court in the city of Orsk said in a statement that a 50-year-old man had been found guilty of "participating in mass unrest" and "violence against law enforcement officers" in the central republic.

The defendant pleaded guilty, the court said, without giving his name.

RusNews website named him as Ilchat Ulyubayev, saying prosecutors had requested a 10-year jail term.

According to the court, the defendant took part in winter protests in front of a court in the small town of Baymak over the jailing of a prominent local opposition activist, Fail Alsynov.

Thousands gathered at the protests in January, shaking regional authorities because they erupted just a few weeks before presidential elections that re-elected Vladimir Putin.

Such protests have become exceedingly rare in Russia, where there has been a harsh crackdown on any displays of dissent since the launch of the Ukraine offensive in 2022.