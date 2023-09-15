Russian Soldier Gets 13 Years in Penal Colony for Desertion

Russia on Friday sentenced a soldier to 13 years in a "maximum security" penal colony for deserting his unit to avoid fighting in Ukraine.

Moscow has handed severe punishments for desertion during mobilization — which triggered a wave of emigration last year — and to soldiers who refused to go into battle.

A military tribunal in the Far East island of Sakhalin said the soldier, Maxim Kochetkov, deserted his unit "to avoid being sent to the special military operation" in Ukraine.

He was arrested in July on the island of Sakhalin by police.

Kochetkov was handed nine years for desertion but had his sentence extended due to criminal proceedings for leaving his unit without permission in February last year.