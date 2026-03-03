Russian Schoolchildren Roleplay Weddings on Field Trips – Vyorstka

Schools and universities across Russia have begun taking students on organized visits to civil registry offices, with some staging mock wedding ceremonies, as authorities intensify efforts to promote what they call traditional family values amid a deepening demographic slump.

More than 100 schools, colleges, universities and registry offices have reported holding the excursions since the start of 2026, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported, citing social media posts.

The visits come as the Kremlin seeks to reverse Russia’s most serious demographic crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Some 1.2 million children were born in Russia in 2024, marking the lowest annual figure since 1999. After that, the state statistics agency Rosstat stopped publishing monthly birth data.

Officials and school administrators have described the registry office trips as career guidance, lessons under a new family studies course introduced in 2024 or initiatives aimed at fostering “traditional family values.”

The extracurricular course, titled “My Family” and designed as a 36-hour program, is intended to instil “the values of a strong family, marriage and having many children,” the Education Ministry said when it was rolled out.