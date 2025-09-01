In Photos: Russian Students Begin New School Year Marked by Big Changes in Education Policy

Children in Russia marked the start of a new school year on Monday.



Every year on Sept. 1, schoolchildren in Russia and several other countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union celebrate День Знаний (Den Znaniy), or Knowledge Day.



The holiday traditionally sees parents bringing bouquets to teachers, while students dress in their finest uniforms, with girls often wearing hair bows.



This year, schools in Russia are set to undergo several changes.



In some regions, children as young as three will begin attending weekly patriotic lessons known as “Important Conversations,” as part of a pilot program to expand the “patriotic” curriculum.



Other changes this year include requiring the children of migrants to pass a Russian language proficiency exam and providing proof of residence to attend Russian schools, reducing the amount of instruction in indigenous languages to one hour per week and moving all electronic communications to the new state-sponsored Max messenger app.



Additionally, enrollment of Ukraine war veterans and their children at Russia’s 18 highest-ranking universities has risen 58% compared with last year, according to the investigative outlet IStories.