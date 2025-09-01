Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Russian Students Begin New School Year Marked by Big Changes in Education Policy

Children in Russia marked the start of a new school year on Monday.

Every year on Sept. 1, schoolchildren in Russia and several other countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union celebrate День Знаний (Den Znaniy), or Knowledge Day.

The holiday traditionally sees parents bringing bouquets to teachers, while students dress in their finest uniforms, with girls often wearing hair bows.

This year, schools in Russia are set to undergo several changes.

In some regions, children as young as three will begin attending weekly patriotic lessons known as “Important Conversations,” as part of a pilot program to expand the “patriotic” curriculum.

Other changes this year include requiring the children of migrants to pass a Russian language proficiency exam and providing proof of residence to attend Russian schools, reducing the amount of instruction in indigenous languages to one hour per week and moving all electronic communications to the new state-sponsored Max messenger app.

Additionally, enrollment of Ukraine war veterans and their children at Russia’s 18 highest-ranking universities has risen 58% compared with last year, according to the investigative outlet IStories.
Students sit in a classroom with flowers they have brought for their teachers.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
A back-to-school ritual known as pervy zvonok, or “first bell,” where a first-grader is guided by an older student while ringing a small ceremonial bell. This symbolizes the passing of knowledge from older to younger students.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
A young boy is seen clutching flowers for his homeroom teacher.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Children gather for lineyka, or “line-up,” a ceremony to mark the start of the school year.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
During lineyka, the school principal or teachers usually give speeches welcoming students.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
A girl holds a sign for her class during lineyka, where sometimes there are performances, singing or poems are read.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Children are seen sitting at their desks.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
A teary-eyed girl during lineyka.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
A patriotic display at a school in Moscow, where flying the Russian flag is now mandatory.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Military students hoist a Russian flag up a pole in front of their school.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
A boy crouching with a rose during back-to-school celebrations.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
