Ukraine Hits Key Russian Oil Terminal After U.S. Warning

Ukraine struck an oil terminal in the southern Russian port of Novorossiysk early Monday, the Ukrainian army said, several days after the U.S. was reported to have warned Kyiv not to attack its interests at the port.

"During the night of March 2, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Sheskharis oil terminal and the Novorossiysk naval base in Russia's Krasnodar region," the Ukrainian army said on Facebook.

"A large-scale fire has been recorded on the site."

The attack wounded five people, the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region said in a post on Telegram, without mentioning the oil terminal.

A state of emergency was declared in the city, he added.

Unverified videos posted on Russian social media purported to show a fire burning at the port, as well as a projectile streaking across the night sky.