Russian Regions Walk Back Ad Hoc Mobilization After Putin Scolding

Several regional heads in southern Russia have reported taking measures to improve their regions' draft efforts after President Vladimir Putin reprimanded officials for “mistakes” in carrying out his partial mobilization orders.

In Russia's republic of Dagestan, the regional governor cursed out military recruitment officers who were filmed driving the streets with loudspeakers and ordering men to report to enlistment centers.

“What kinds of idiots are these?” said Governor Sergei Melikov, according to a video shared by pro-Kremlin social media channels. “Are you morons?”

The North Caucasus region became a flashpoint of anti-draft protests after Putin ordered what he called a “partial” mobilization to replenish the dwindling ranks in Ukraine. Dagestani authorities opened at least 30 criminal and 100 misdemeanor cases into the demonstrations.

Melikov apologized to residents earlier and, in the video of his expletive-laden criticism of excesses, threatened recruitment officers with criminal cases into “fake news.”