Russia Moves to Digitize Military Summons, Prevent Conscripts from Fleeing Country

Russian lawmakers voted Tuesday in favor of changes to the country's military conscription rules that would make it easier to summon recruits and stop them from fleeing the country.

The new bill comes amid ongoing speculation that authorities could announce a second mobilization drive aimed at boosting Russia’s flagging campaign in Ukraine.

Russia's "partial" mobilization for the war in Ukraine in September 2022 sparked widespread panic among military-age men, with tens of thousands fleeing the country to avoid being sent to the battlefield.

The new bill would require conscripts and other men eligible for military service to show up to recruitment offices after being notified not only physically, but also online, according to its announced revisions.

Lawmakers in the lower-house State Duma backed the bill in its third and final reading Tuesday.

“We’re introducing notifications by mail and offer the possibility to duplicate these summonses electronically,” Andrei Kartapolov, who chairs the State Duma’s Defense Committee, said Monday.

These electronic summonses would be equated to their paper analogs once the Duma adopts the changes, Kartapolov said.

Those who refuse to show up for service would face restrictions including being blocked from leaving Russia.

On Tuesday, Kartapolov said the new electronic summons would not only apply to conscripts, but all other men eligible for military service.