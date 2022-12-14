Ex-Presidential Guard Who Fled Russian Draft Faces Extradition, Jail

A former Russian presidential guard who fled President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization now faces extradition from neighboring Kazakhstan on charges of desertion and illegal border-crossing, Kazakh media has reported.

If approved, Mikhal Zhilin’s extradition would mark the first publicly known time an allied country has returned a draft dodger to Russia, where his family says he faces torture and abuse.

Police in the Kazakh capital of Astana arrested Zhilin at the airport on Dec. 6 as he attempted to board a flight to Armenia, according to Radio Azattyq, the Kazakh affiliate of the U.S. news organization RFE/RL.

Russia reportedly placed him on an international wanted list for desertion and illegal border crossing.

Zhilin, 36, faces up to 15 years in Russian prison if he is extradited and convicted.

Zhilin is a former shift supervisor of the Federal Guard Service’s (FSO) special communications and information department in Siberia which oversees Putin’s contacts with Russia’s regions.