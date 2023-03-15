Kremlin Denies Second Mobilization as Military Offices ‘Clarify’ Data of Draft-Eligible Men

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied that Russia was considering a second round of military mobilization for the war in Ukraine as military offices in a number of regions started asking reservists to “clarify” their personal information.

Military commissariats in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions have announced they will send summons to men eligible for the draft to update their military registration data.

“The country’s authorities and the Defense Ministry have set the task of maintaining military records in digital format…we call up citizens of our region who are registered with the military in order to clarify their personal data,” said Valery Gerasimenko, the Lipetsk region’s military commissar, noting that there were “no mobilization activities.”

When asked about the summons by reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “It is common practice. All data needs to be clarified and updated.”

However, Russian enlistment offices have reportedly been offering people to go to fight in Ukraine during these checks, the independent Verstka news website said, citing military sources from the Voronezh region and the Siberian Federal District.