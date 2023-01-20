Kremlin Declines to Say if Moscow is Preparing for Air Strikes

Updates with Peskov and Horowitz comments.

The Kremlin refused to say whether Russia was preparing for strikes on the capital on Friday after images of missile defense systems on several Moscow rooftops circulated on social media.

Anti-aircraft missile systems have been spotted across Moscow this week amid concerns over Ukraine’s ability to strike deep within Russian territory.

Videos and photos circulating online Thursday showed what appeared to be a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air system being installed on top of an administrative building and the Defense Ministry headquarters in central Moscow.

On Friday, reports emerged that another likely Pantsir-S1 system had been spotted 10 kilometers from President Vladimir Putin’s official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow this month.

Pantsir-S1 is an air defense system designed to protect against a variety of weapons including aircraft and ballistic and cruise missiles.

They follow sightings of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems at a national park and a testing ground in north and northeastern Moscow.

Security analyst Michael Horowitz said on Twitter that Russia could be concerned about "Ukrainian attacks against Moscow" or wanted to play up the threat of Ukrainian attacks.