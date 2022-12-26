Three Dead as Ukrainian Drone Shot Down Over Russian Airbase

Russian air defense troops downed a Ukrainian drone as it approached an air base in southern Russia and three people died after being struck by debris, Russian news agencies said Monday.

It was the second attack on the Engels base this month. Engels, in the southern Saratov region, lies over 600 kilometers from Ukraine.

"On December 26, at around 01:35 Moscow time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region," the TASS news agency reported, quoting the defense ministry.

"As a result of the drone's wreckage falling, three Russian technicians who were at the airfield were fatally injured."

The Defence Ministry said no planes were damaged.

Saratov governor Roman Busargin said there was "absolutely no threat" to local residents, adding that no civilian infrastructure had been damaged.