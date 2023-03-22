Russia to Modernize Moscow's Air Defense Systems

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced plans to modernize anti-missile defense systems in Moscow on Wednesday following a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory.

Several air defense systems have appeared on rooftops around Moscow this year amid fears that Ukraine, supplied with advanced weaponry from its Western allies, could be capable of targeting Russia's capital.

"This year we will complete the modernization of the anti-missile defense systems in Moscow," Shoigu told army officials.

He said that developing defensive weapons was "one of the priorities" for the army.