Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Defense Chief Calls for ‘Next-Gen’ Weapons Use in Ukraine

Updated:
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (С). Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian military should deploy next-generation weapons in its campaign in Ukraine, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

“We need to continue upgrading and creating advanced systems with their subsequent application in the special military operation,” Shoigu said at a ministerial board meeting.

Shoigu did not specify which types of innovative weapons systems he was referring to or whether this marked a strategic shift in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

But his remarks follow months of battlefield setbacks that forced the Russian troops to withdraw from territories it held in at least three Ukrainian regions.

He listed high-precision long-range weapons, drones and counter-battery warfare systems as key factors for “effectively defeating the enemy.”

“Missile forces and artillery play a significant role in this,” Shoigu said.

“Today we will discuss further steps to build up the combat capabilities of the missile forces and artillery, taking into account the experience gained.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry will focus on building nuclear weapons infrastructure in 2023, Shoigu said at the board meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly hinted at Moscow’s nuclear capabilities as his country’s nine-month invasion of Ukraine has struggled to achieve lasting successes.

Shoigu added that 300,000 reservists and volunteers have passed through more than 100 Russian and Belarusian training camps in the two months since Putin ordered a “partial” mobilization.

Funding for state defense orders is expected to increase by 150% in 2023 to ensure the Armed Forces are provided with consistent arms and equipment supplies, he added.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Defense , Shoigu

Read more

Targets met

Russian Defense Minister Announces End of Mobilization

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that on Friday that the partial mobilization campaign declared to boost the Russian military campaign...
no precedent

Explainer: What Does Russia’s ‘Partial Mobilization’ Mean?

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “partial mobilization” early Wednesday after seven months of warfare in Ukraine that have taken...
playing down fears

Russia Says No ‘Military Need’ to Use Nuclear Arms in Ukraine

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu slammed speculation that Russia could use nuclear or chemical weapons to compensate for slow progress in Ukraine.
taking out capacity

Russia Orders Attacks on Ukraine’s Long-Range Weapons

Western-supplied weapons have allowed Kyiv to target Russian logistics and ammunitions hubs far from the frontlines in recent weeks.