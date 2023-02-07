Russia Claims 'Successful’ Advances Near Ukraine's Bakhmut

The Russian army is “successfully” advancing near the eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Vuhledar, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"The U.S. and its allies are trying to drag out the conflict as long as possible,” Shoigu said, referring to the military aid promised to Kyiv by its American and European allies.

"Such steps draw NATO countries into the conflict and could see it escalate unpredictably," Shoigu added.

According to Shoigu, Ukraine has lost more than 6,500 soldiers in the past month as well as 26 aircraft, seven helicopters and 341 tanks.

Russia’s forces have been trying to seize control of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk for months in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

On Sunday, the head of Russia's notorious Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin said that heavy fighting was underway in the northern parts of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday vowed to fight for Bakhmut "as long as we can."

Western officials reportedly estimate that Russia's casualties in its nearly year-long invasion are nearing 200,000 men killed or wounded, The New York Times reported this month.

AFP contributed reporting.