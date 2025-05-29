Ukrainian Drones Slam Into Moscow Apartment Buildings

Ukrainian drones struck at least two apartment buildings in and around Moscow overnight, Russian media reported Thursday, as officials sought to downplay the extent of the damage.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense systems had destroyed three drones targeting the capital city. “There were no serious damages or casualties,” he wrote on Telegram.

However, images published by Telegram news channels showed the charred facade of a high-rise apartment block in Moscow’s southwestern Troparyovo-Nikulino District. The building is located around 800 meters (0.5 miles) from Russia’s Military Academy of the General Staff, according to reports.

Another video showed a drone slamming into the top floor of a high-rise in Odintsovo, a town west of Moscow near the Skolkovo tech hub.

Flights to and from Vnukovo International Airport, located southwest of the capital, were temporarily suspended and resumed after more than an hour.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 48 Ukrainian drones across six regions overnight, including Moscow and annexed Crimea.

Both Russia and Ukraine have ramped up air attacks over the past two weeks despite renewing direct talks earlier this month. On Monday, the Defense Ministry said it had destroyed 2,331 Ukrainian drones in the span of a week and accused Kyiv of trying to derail peace negotiations.