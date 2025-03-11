At Least 3 Killed in 'Largest Ever' Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow

At least three people were killed in an unprecedented Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region, authorities said Tuesday, with Russia's Defense Ministry claiming that it downed 337 unmanned aircraft overnight.

"The largest ever attack by enemy drones on Moscow has been repelled," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram early Tuesday. "Seventy-four combat drones were shot down on their way to Moscow, with hundreds more intercepted at various points."

Russia's military shot down 91 drones in the areas surrounding Moscow, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding it downed another 126 over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

At least two people were killed and nine others wounded in the Moscow region, according to Governor Andrei Vorobyov, who added that drone debris damaged at least seven units of an apartment building in suburbs southeast of the Russian capital.

"Unfortunately, a 50-year-old man passed away at Vidnoye hospital. Doctors fought for his life until the very end, restarting his heart four times," Vorobyov wrote on Telegram after earlier saying that a 38-year-old man was killed in a parking lot outside a meat packing plant.

Local authorities later said that a third man died at the hospital.

The business newspaper Kommersant, describing the overnight attack on Moscow as the "largest" since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reported that only one drone appeared to have reached the Russian capital, while the rest crashed or were downed in the Moscow region.