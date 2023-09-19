Russian Court Rejects U.S. Reporter Gershkovich’s Appeal of Extended Detention

A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich’s appeal against the three-month extension of his pre-trial detention on spying charges, media reported Tuesday.

Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal and former Moscow Times journalist, had challenged the judge’s August decision to extend his custody until Nov. 30.

The Moscow City Court ruled Tuesday to uphold its initial ruling, according to the independent news outlet Sota.

Independent journalist Vasily Polonsky showed footage of Gershkovich inside a glass enclosure for defendants awaiting the court hearing.

Polonsky said the hearing was held behind closed doors.

Under Russian law, individuals convicted of espionage face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.