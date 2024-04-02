Russia Jails Activist Pyotr Verzilov in Absentia Following Retrial

A Moscow court has sentenced exiled Russian-Canadian activist Pyotr Verzilov to eight years and four months in prison in absentia under wartime censorship laws, Russian media reported Tuesday.

In November, Verzilov was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison in absentia for spreading “war fakes,” but an appellate court overturned the verdict in March due to unspecified procedural violations and sent the case for a retrial.

Prosecutors accused Verzilov of “misleading citizens” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with social media posts about the summary execution of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha in the spring of 2022.

According to the Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Novosti, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court found Verzilov guilty of spreading “deliberately false” information about the Russian military and sentenced him to eight years and four months in prison in absentia.