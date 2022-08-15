U.S. Basketball Star Griner Appeals Drug Conviction in Russia

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was found guilty of drug possession and trafficking in Russia, has appealed her nine-year jail sentence, her lawyers said Monday.

The two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist and Women's NBA champion was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing vape cartridges with a small amount of cannabis oil.

"Brittney Griner's defense team filed an appeal for the verdict," her legal team said on the messenger Telegram.

The date of the appeal hearing is yet to be set.

The 31-year-old, who was in Russia to play for the professional Yekaterinburg team during her off-season from the Phoenix Mercury, was charged with smuggling narcotics and was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony in early August.