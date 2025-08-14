Kremlin Orders Officials to Move Telegram Channels to Domestic Messaging App Max – Vyorstka

The Kremlin has ordered government officials and lawmakers to migrate their Telegram channels to domestic messaging app Max as it tightens restrictions on foreign services, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported Thursday.

The move is aimed at creating a “priority information system” on Max before the platform opens to the public, a source close to the presidential administration told Vyorstka.

Channels run by the State Duma, regional governors, local governments and prominent pro-Kremlin commentators are expected to launch on the app in the coming weeks.

Content will be curated by the state-backed nonprofit Dialog, which manages regional government communications centers.