A Viral Telegram Game Promises Crypto Coins for Clicks. What’s the Catch?

Clicker Telegram mini-games, where players generate virtual currency by tapping their phone screens, have gone viral on the Russian-speaking internet.

The largest of these, Hamster Kombat, claims to have amassed 200 million users in just a few weeks and runs the world’s largest Telegram channel. Its growing popularity has sparked concerns from both Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

Here's everything you need to know about this wildly popular game.

What is Hamster Kombat and how does it work?

Launched in March as a bot on the popular messenger Telegram, Hamster Kombat revolves around tapping on the image of a hamster to earn in-game rewards.

Players take on the role of the CEO of a cryptocurrency exchange, working to upgrade their business.

The more you tap, the more points you earn, allowing your character to level up.

Much of the hype surrounding the game stems from the expectation that its in-game tokens will eventually be converted into real-value cryptocurrencies and distributed to players.

The launch of the game’s cryptocurrency is scheduled for July, but the exact date is unknown. How much these coins will be worth and how they will be distributed to players have also not been specified.

“I don’t have any concrete expectations, but I hope to make at least some profit out of it,” Andrei, 34, a video editor from St. Petersburg who has been playing the game every day for about a month, told The Moscow Times.

It is unclear who is behind the game, but an investigation by the independent media outlet The Bell revealed that one of its founders is Eduard Gurinovich, a Russian IT entrepreneur and founder of CarPrice, an online auction platform for used cars.

The Bell’s sources also indicated that the game has ties to Telegram and its founder Pavel Durov.

The game’s Russian origins are further highlighted by its use of the term “hamster,” a Russian slang word for an inexperienced investor who impulsively follows the latest trends.

“The game’s developers have a genius sense of humor,” says Yevgeny, 30, a popular Russian YouTuber and gamer. “Essentially, they made a game about hamsters for hamsters.”

Social media hype

Hamster Kombat has gained impressive traction on social media in the few months since its launch.

The game boasts the world’s largest Telegram channel with over 45 million subscribers. It has also amassed over 9.5 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and more than 27 million subscribers on YouTube.

Hamster Kombat went particularly viral in Russia, where its popularity spiked dramatically in June, according to Google Trends.

“If my regular videos would typically get about 10,000 to 30,000 views, videos about Hamster Kombat would easily reach 200,000 or 300,000,” explains YouTuber Yevgeny, who recently launched a dedicated channel focused entirely on Hamster Kombat.

In his videos, he explains how to maximize rewards by using special cards and completing various mini-tasks within the game.