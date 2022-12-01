Russian Ex-Billionaire, Politician Brother Handed Lengthy Prison Terms for Fraud

A Moscow court has sentenced ex-billionaire Ziyavudin Magomedov to 19 years in a maximum-security prison on charges of embezzling state funds and organizing a criminal group, Interfax reported Thursday.

Ziyavudin Magamedov, 54, built his fortune during Dmitry Medvedev’s presidency as the founder and main owner of Summa, a Russian holding that unites companies in a variety of strategic sectors including port logistics, telecommunications and oil transport.

Summa had had a stake in a number of critical infrastructure and development projects, including the construction of a football World Cup stadium in the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad and oil transfer operations in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk — both of which were featured in the highly secretive case against the businessman.