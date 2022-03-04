Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Signs Law Introducing Jail Terms for 'Fake News' on Army

By AFP
The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical voices in Russia that only intensified after the start of the invasion. Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for fake news about the Russian army, as Moscow pushes forward with its invasion of Ukraine.

The bill, adopted by lawmakers earlier on Friday, sets out jail terms of varying lengths and fines against people who publish "knowingly false information" about the military, with harsher penalties to hit when dissemination is deemed to have serious consequences.

Putin also signed a bill that would allow fines or jail terms of up to three years for calling for sanctions against Russia with Moscow facing harsh economic penalties from Western capitals over the invasion.  

The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical voices in Russia that only intensified after the start of the invasion.

Russia's media watchdog said Friday it had restricted access to the BBC and other independent media websites and blocked social media giant Facebook.

Two news outlets said they will stop reporting on Ukraine to protect their journalists, while the BBC announced a halt of its operations in Russia. 

Russian media have been instructed to only publish information provided by official sources, which describe the invasion as a military operation. 

State-controlled broadcasters have meanwhile reinforced government narratives about nationalism in Ukraine and Moscow's claim that Ukrainian soldiers are using civilians as human shields. 

Read more about: Putin , Prison , Fake news

Read more

communications crime

Putin Greenlights Prison Phone Jamming to Combat Scams

The law's authors say that convicts use contraband cellphones to commit fraud, witness intimidation and more.
'president for life'

Russian Voters Back Reforms Allowing Putin to Stay Until 2036

With almost 30% of polling stations reporting after the end of six days of voting, 74% of voters have supported the reforms. 
Contentious legislation

Putin Signs 'Fake News,' 'Internet Insults' Bills Into Law

Insulting state symbols and the authorities, including Putin, will carry a fine of up to 300,000 rubles and 15 days in jail.
Peskov

Kremlin Denies Involvement in Nothingburger-Gate

The Kremlin has distanced itself from the fake burger allegedly sold in a New York restaurant in honor of President Vladimir Putin’s 65th birthday

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.