Putin’s Delegation to Alaska Forced to Pay Cash for Jet Fuel, Rubio Says

President Vladimir Putin’s delegation for high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska was forced to pay cash for jet fuel to return home despite the U.S. temporarily easing sanctions to allow the visit, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC.

According to calculations by NBC, fueling a single long-haul aircraft could cost around $85,000 at current jet fuel prices.

The Russian president typically travels with a fleet of three planes, meaning the total bill could easily have reached into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“When the Russians landed in Alaska … they had to offer to pay in cash to refuel their airplanes because they can't use our banking system,” Rubio told NBC. “They face consequences every single day.”