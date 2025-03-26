Rubio Says U.S. to Examine Russia's Conditions for Ending War, Peace to ‘Take Time'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the United States will examine Russia's requested conditions for agreements with Ukraine, but cautioned that a peace deal would take time.

"It won't be simple. It'll take some time, but at least we're on that road and we're talking about these things," Rubio told a news conference in Jamaica.

Russia and Ukraine agreed in parallel separate talks with U.S. envoys in Saudi Arabia to halt strikes in the Black Sea, as President Donald Trump pushes for an end to the war.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that a revival of a deal on Black Sea shipping was subject to "a number of conditions" and that Russia was discussing sanctions relief from the United States.

"We're going to evaluate that. Some of those conditions include sanctions that are not ours. They belong to the European Union," Rubio said.