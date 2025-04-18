U.S. Will Abandon Ukraine Peace Talks ‘Within Days’ if No Progress Made, Rubio Says

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that Washington would need to determine within days whether a ceasefire in Ukraine was realistically achievable, following meetings with European officials in Paris.

“We need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term, because if it's not, then I think we’re just going to move on,” Rubio told reporters at Le Bourget airport before departing the French capital.

“If it is, we’re in. If it’s not, then… we have other priorities to focus on as well,” he added. “The United States has been helping Ukraine over the last three years, and we want it to end, but it’s not our war,” he said.

European leaders have been scrambling to assert their role in the peace process after U.S. President Donald Trump surprised both Kyiv and Western allies by agreeing to initiate peace talks following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s push to end the war has since faltered, with Putin rejecting proposals for a comprehensive ceasefire and ramping up his demands from Ukraine, including the suggestion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be removed from power.