Trump Doesn’t Want ‘Endless’ Talks With Russia, Rubio Says

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that President Donald Trump does not want to be “drawn into the trap of endless negotiations” with Russia over ending the war in Ukraine, adding that it would soon become clear whether Moscow is serious about peace.
Rubio spoke in Brussels after meeting with NATO allies, many of whom have expressed concern over Trump’s outreach to the Kremlin to broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine.
“President Trump is not going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations,” Rubio told reporters. “We will know soon enough — in a matter of weeks, not months — whether Russia is serious about peace or not.”
Allies have urged Trump to take a firm stance against Moscow, even as he pushes for a broad ceasefire despite continued accusations from both Ukraine and Russia of violations of a halt in strikes on energy infrastructure.
While Trump has advocated for easing tensions with Russia, he has also voiced frustration over the lack of progress toward a ceasefire.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last month rejected a U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for a full, unconditional ceasefire and tied any truce in the Black Sea to Western sanctions relief.
Rubio, signaling support for Ukraine, said Kyiv had “shown a willingness” to agree to a full ceasefire and open space for negotiations.
“The Russians and Putin will have to make a decision about whether they’re serious about peace or not,” Rubio said. “If it’s a delay tactic, the president’s not interested in that.”
