Ukrainian Attacks on Western Russia Kill At Least 3

Russian air defense systems destroyed 155 Ukrainian drones in an overnight barrage, the Defense Ministry said Friday, as regional officials reported at least three people killed in attacks.

Between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, “air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 155 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles,” the military wrote on Telegram. It added that 53 of the drones were downed over the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

In the western Lipetsk region, Governor Igor Artamonov said a drone crashed into an agricultural enterprise in the Khlevensky district, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) south of Moscow.

“As a result, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished,” he wrote on Telegram. “One person died and another was wounded.”

Another person was killed and one was wounded in a separate drone strike on the Tula region, also in western Russia, according to Governor Dmitry Milyaev.

Authorities in the Belgorod region reported later on Friday morning that a woman was killed in a separate Ukrainian shelling attack on the border town of Shebekino.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a Russian strike hit the city of Chuhuiv in the northeastern Kharkiv region early Friday, destroying two homes and damaging a hospital, Mayor Halyna Minaieva wrote on Facebook. She said three people were wounded.