Russian Strikes Kill 2 in Eastern Ukraine Amid Large-Scale Drone Attack

Russian bombardments of eastern Ukraine killed two people overnight, local authorities said Thursday, as Moscow launched a large-scale drone attack that wounded 10 and sparked fires hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

Officials in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy and Kharkiv regions said Russia dropped more than three dozen glide bombs on border towns, killing two people and injuring several others.

In the central Ukrainian town of Kropyvnytsky, a Russian drone strike wounded 10 people, including four children, and set residential buildings ablaze, Kirovohrad region Governor Andriy Raikovych said. Ukraine’s state railway operator reported service disruptions in the region due to the attack.

“This is what a ceasefire from Putin looks like. Russia attacks civilians with great pleasure,” presidential aide Andriy Yermak wrote on social media.