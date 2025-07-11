Russia Orders Closure of Polish Consulate in Kaliningrad

Russia had ordered the closure of Poland’s consulate in the western city of Kaliningrad in retaliation for what it called the “unjustified and hostile” shutdown of its own consulate in the Polish city of Krakow.

The Foreign Ministry said Friday it had summoned Poland’s charge d’affaires to notify him that Moscow will revoke its consent for the Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad to operate, effective Aug. 29.

Russia’s consulate in Krakow ceased operations on June 30, according to the ministry.

Polish authorities announced in May that the decision to close the Russian consulate was made “in light of evidence” suggesting Russia’s security services may have been involved in a May 2024 shopping mall fire.

“Russian diplomacy consistently proceeds from the principle that no unfriendly act against our country will go unanswered or without consequences,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.