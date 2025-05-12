Poland Shutters Russian Consulate in Krakow Over Warsaw Shopping Mall Fire

Poland’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that it will order the closure of Russia’s consulate in the city of Krakow after Polish authorities accused Russian security services of organizing a shopping mall fire last year.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Sunday accused Russian intelligence services of orchestrating the May 12 fire that burned down the Marywilska shopping mall in Warsaw.

“In light of evidence that Russian intelligence services were behind the reprehensible act of sabotage at the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I have decided to revoke permission for the Russian Federation’s consulate in Krakow to operate,” Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski wrote on X.

The announcement came a month after Polish media reported that authorities had decided to extend the Russian consulate’s lease agreement despite protests by city residents.