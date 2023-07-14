Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Closes Polish Consulate in Tit-for-Tat Move

The Polish consulate in Smolensk. Olga Lisinova / TASS

Russia will shutter Poland’s consulate in the western Russian city of Smolensk to reach “parity” in diplomatic presence, Russia’s government told Interfax on Friday.

The Polish consulate in Smolensk was opened in 2011 to expand contacts between Russian and Polish citizens and to develop bilateral relations.

A government decree published Friday orders Russia’s Foreign Ministry to inform Warsaw of the decision to shutter the Smolensk consulate.

“The Russian government’s order approved as a retaliatory measure allows for the restoration of parity of Russian consular institutions in Poland and Polish institutions in Russia,” the cabinet’s press service told Interfax.

Moscow cited Poland’s “unfriendly” seizure in April of a high school for the children of Russian diplomats in Warsaw for the closure.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “harsh reaction” to the move by Warsaw.

Poland said shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 that Polish courts had ruled to return the Russian high school building back to Warsaw City Hall.

Warsaw maintained that Poland and Russia had a disparity in the number of diplomatic buildings each had in the other country.

Read more about: Poland , Foreign Ministry , Diplomacy

Read more

diplomatic cuts

Russia Closes Baltic Consulates, Expels Staff

The move comes in retaliation to similar Russian consulate closures by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Diplomacy

U.K. Is Breaking International Law by Withholding Data on Skripal's Daughter, Russia Says

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Britain was breaking international law by refusing to provide information on Yulia Skripal, poisoned in England earlier...
Diplomacy

Russia Says Britain Might Be Involved in Skripal Poisoning

Russian Foreign Ministry demanded from London to prove British spies did not poison a former double agent, saying in the absence of such proof it would...
Diplomacy

U.S. Reportedly Pressuring Russia to Sell Shuttered Diplomatic Properties

Russian diplomats are not pleased with the proposal