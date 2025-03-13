Italy Summons Russian Envoy After ‘Verbal Attacks’ on President

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday that he had summoned the Russian ambassador after the "umpteenth verbal attack" by Moscow's diplomatic corps against Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

"Strong condemnation of the umpteenth verbal attack against the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. A man of peace and a symbol of national and European unity," Tajani wrote on X.

"That is why I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador to the Farnesina" building that houses the Italian Foreign Ministry.